WORLD CHAMPIONS by: Philippine News Agency | 18/10/201918/10/2019 First Filipino world gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo (center) and world women’s boxing champion Nesthy Petecio (left) pose with 2020 Tokyo Olympics-bound EJ Obiena during a press conference at the at Century Park Hotel in Manila on October 15, 2019). Yulo and Petecio received at least PHP2 million each and Obiena also got PHP1.6 million incentives from the government and private individuals. JESS ESCAROS, JR / PNA – northboundasia.com