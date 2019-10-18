MOMENT OF TRUTH by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 18/10/201918/10/2019 Senator Richard Gordon presents the preliminary report on the investigation on ‘ninja cops’ to the media on Friday (October 18, 2019). The Senate committees recommended the filing of criminal charges against resigned Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, and 13 police officers allegedly involved in the recycling of illegal drugs seized in an operation in Mexico, Pampanga in 2013. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com