Fire razes dry goods stalls in Dagupan City

DAGUPAN CITY – A fire gutted 17 dry good stalls at Nueva St., in Barangay 2 and 3 here on Thursday afternoon.

Fire Officer IV Marcelo Meneses Jr., Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Dagupan officer in charge, said the fire started in one of the stalls owned by a certain Mary Nardo.

Nardo, in an interview Thursday, said the fire broke out when a fuse in her stall malfunctioned.

She admitted they have no fire extinguisher – which could have easily put out the fire.

“Based on our investigation, a stall owner Mary Nardo was awoken by shouts from neighboring stall owners. She saw that her stall’s circuit breaker was on fire. They tried to put it off with a portable fire extinguisher from a neighboring stall but it immediately spread to the ceiling,” said Fire Officer I Andrew Pasana, fire arson investigator of BFP-Dagupan, in an interview Friday.







Pasana said the fire easily spread to other stalls, as they were made of light materials, while other stalls sell plastic products, clothes, and other flammable products.

He said the stalls were mostly stalls selling dry-goods, RTW (ready to wear) and gadgets.

He said the fire was reported to them at 1:11 p.m. and declared a fire out at 2:20 p.m.

“We called the BFP provincial office to ask assistance of nearby fire stations. BFP Calasiao, Mangaldan and Binmaley, Panda Fire Brigade Volunteers, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the CSI Fire Fighters assisted us,” Pasana said.

He advised the public to regularly check and replace damaged or old wirings.

“We are continuously monitoring the establishments in the city to ensure their wirings are safe,” Pasana said.

The incident is the second in the city which happened on the same day. The first occurred at a residence in Barangay Mayombo where a senior citizen was killed. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





