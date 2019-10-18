Fire guts down 9 homes in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY — A fire believed to have been triggered by Wednesday night’s magnitude 6.3 quake in Mindanao leveled at least nine houses in Barangay Rosary Heights 7 here.

The blaze that began at past 2 a.m. Thursday at the junction of Ortouste and Rosales streets, Barangay Rosary Heights 7, was contained two hours later, said Fire Officer Aldrin Nara, concurrent spokesperson of the Bureau of Fire Protection office here. No one was injured.

Nara said firefighters had difficulty reaching the fire scene due to narrow alleys and lack of road network leading to the residential area.

An investigation, he said, was ongoing as to the cause of the fire, but some residents told arson investigators the earthquake that rocked the city could have triggered an electrical short circuit.

An intensity II quake shook this city past 7 p.m. Wednesday following the magnitude 6.3 temblor that hit Tulunan, North Cotabato and parts of Mindanao.

“That is being considered but we are also investigating other possible causes of the fire,” Nara said.

Damage to property was placed at about PHP1 million. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com





