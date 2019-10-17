PRRD frustration over ‘ninja cops’ a challenge to overcome: PNP

MANILA — The acting chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said President Rodrigo Duterte’s disappointment towards the institution over the issue on ‘ninja cops’ is a challenge for them to overcome.

“It’s a challenge on my leadership dahil OIC (officer-in-charge) ako that I should do something about the impression of the President. It should take upon me, dapat may initiative kung ano ang dapat kong gawin at pine-prepare ko yan. (It’s a challenge on my leadership because I am the OIC. I should do something about the impression of the President. It should take it upon me to have the initiative on what will I do, and I am preparing for that),” PNP officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said, in a radio interview.

In a news report, Duterte had a closed-door command conference with top PNP officials on Tuesday night where he expressed his disappointment over the involvement of police officers in illegal drugs despite the doubling of their salaries and grant of additional benefits.

Gamboa said they will meet this week to determine the performance of his commanders aside from a command conference next week.

“As a matter of fact, I will be holding an evaluative conference this week and then another command conference with all PNP commanders on Wednesday,” he added.

Gamboa earlier said he will present before the media the PNP accomplishments in connection with the campaign against rogue officers.

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said they fully understand the sentiments of the President.

“Tinatanaw naming ito na isang hamon para sa buong hanay para sa pagbabago at makaka-asa ang ating mga kababayan na ang PNP ay magpapatuloy sa paglilingkod,” (We look at this as a big challenge to us for us to further improve. Our countrymen can expect that the PNP will continue to perform its mandate,” Banac told reporters when sought for a comment on Thursday.

“Naroon yung pinahayag niya (President Duterte) ang kanyang saloobin at ang kanyang kalungkutan kaya bilang ama, bilang Commander in Chief, tinatanggap naming ito bilang hamon para sa pagbabago. (We understand the President for expressing disappointment to the PNP. As our Commander-in-Chief, we see his statement as a challenge for a change to the entire ranks),” Banac noted.







Meanwhile, the PNP spokesperson confirmed that resigned PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, already vacated the ‘White House’, the official residence of the PNP chief inside Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The move is in preparation for the turnover to the next PNP chief on October 29, which has yet to be named by President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Monday, Albayalde stepped down as the country’s top cop and went on a non-duty status ahead of his mandatory retirement on November 8.

His resignation came amid the controversies hounding him in connection with activities of 13 policemen from Pampanga when he was still the provincial director in 2013.

The assumption of command ceremony for the next PNP chief is set on October 29.

Aside from Gamboa, concurrent Deputy Chief for Administration, other contenders to the post are Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, Deputy Chief for Operations; and Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Chief of the PNP Directorial Staff.

Gamboa and Cascolan belong to PMA Class of 1986, while Eleazar is from PMA Class of 1987. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





