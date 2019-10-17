Duterte ‘safe’ after minor motorcycle accident: Palace

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is safe and in good health, after he figured in a minor motorcycle accident, Malacañang announced on Thursday.

“I would like to assure the nation that the President is safe, in good hands, and in good health,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a televised Palace press briefing, a day after Duterte suffered slight scratches from the accident.

Duterte has a known fondness for motorcycles and his being president does not prevent him from riding a motorbike.

The President was reaching for his shoe when he fell off the motorcycle parked at the Presidential Security Group Compound’s garage on Wednesday night, Panelo said.

But there was no need for the 74-year-old President to undergo health check-up since he only sustained light bruises on the elbow and knee, Panelo said.

Panelo noted that Duterte can even walk normally after the accident.







“Walang medical procedure. Mas mahalaga okay ang ating Presidente. (No need for medical procedure. What’s more important is the President is okay.),” he said.

Work continues

Panelo said the accident would not stop the President from doing his job. He said Duterte just needs some rest and would get back to work as what he usually does.

He said there was also no indication that the President’s scheduled activities this week would be canceled.

“I don’t think na maka-cancel any of his activities (I don’t think his activities will be canceled),” he said.

Duterte is expected to attend the 45th Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Manila on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, the President is scheduled to meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Malacañan Palace for a bilateral meeting and witnessing of the signing of bilateral agreements. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos / PNA – northboundasia.com





