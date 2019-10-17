2 dead, 27 hurt in Mindanao quake: NDRRMC

MANILA — Two persons were reported killed while 27 others were injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tulunan, North Cotabato on Wednesday night, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) stated in its official update, signed and released by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad on Thursday morning.

The two died in a landslide caused by the temblor in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, where 18 of the 27 were also hurt, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said.

The identities of those killed were still being determined, he added.

No other details were immediately available as of this posting.

The NDRRMC also reported that three people were hurt in Kidapawan City and six in Makilala, both in North Cotabato.

Those injured in Davao del Sur were being treated at the Digos City Provincial Hospital while those hurt in Cotabato were brought to the Makilala Medical Hospital.

A total of 29 infrastructures in the Davao and Soccsksargen regions were reportedly damaged in the earthquake. Assessment teams were determining the exact cost of the damage. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





