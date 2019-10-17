Harris debuts with fine showing in NLEX win over Columbian

MANILA — Manny Harris came out smoking in his Philippine Basketball Association debut with a 45-point game in the NLEX Road Warriors’ 117-111 win against Columbian Dyip on Wednesday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Road Warriors took control of most of the first half but still had to pull away late from the Dyip which forced a 106-all tie with 1:40 to play. NLEX then scored the next six straight points for a 112-106 cushion with 37 seconds left to play in regulation.

Harris, who replaced Olu Ashaolu as NLEX’s import, also collected five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks.

JR Quiñahan added 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block off the bench as the team moved up to 5-1.

CJ Perez made 21 markers, five rebounds, three dimes, and two steals for the Dyip, who fell to 3-3.

Jack Corpuz added 20 markers and eight boards, while Khapri Alston came up with 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven dimes, two steals, and four blocks.

In the nightcap, Marqus Blakely returned for Blackwater Elite, which stunned his former team, the Magnolia Hotshots, 95-89.

The Hotshots, which had to play all-Filipino after sitting out Romeo Travis due to an ankle injury, still put up a gallant stand despite his absence in the first half.

But Blackwater kept Magnolia at bay in the final frame to prevent the Hotshots from stealing the win.

Blakely finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, five steals, and one block for the Elite, which moved up to 2-3.

Mac Belo added 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block.

Paul Lee made 26 markers, three boards, eight dimes, and one steal for the Hotshots, which fell to a tie with the Dyip for fifth place at 3-3. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno/PNA- northboundasia.com