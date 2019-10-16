No more golf for cops on weekdays: PNP

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, on Wednesday ordered a ban on playing golf by police officers on weekdays as it affects their productivity during duty hours.

“I am now declaring that there will be no more golf during weekdays. Nobody is exempted starting from the OIC down to the lowest mammal in the PNP,” Gamboa told reporters on the sidelines of the change of command ceremony of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Gamboa said he will personally deal with police officers who would be caught playing golf during weekdays.

“I said when I sat down that we set the example. So it’s quite a sacrifice on their part honestly and let’s do that if the generals will follow me,” Gamboa said.

He, however, clarified that the ban does not include holidays.

Despite being in an acting capacity, Gamboa has the power to both appoint and relieve police officers with three-star rank to entry-level.

The official admitted that he does not play golf but he plays badminton after office hours.

In his assumption speech, newly-appointed NCRPO chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, said that playing golf is expensive and time-consuming. He added that at least four hours are needed to play the sport.

"Imagine, if you play it 7 (a.m.), it will finish at 11. And then they will have to rest, they will take a bath. What time will they report for duty?" he said.







Aside from the weekday golf ban, Sinas said there will be zero tolerance for officers who are gambling or serving as financiers to gamblers and other online games.

“I openly declare that there will be no take policy in NCRPO, starting from the leadership down to the rank and file, from illegal drugs, illegal gambling or any illicit or criminal activities,” said Sinas.

“Those found to be involved with unscrupulous individuals will be prosecuted,” he added.

Sinas replaced Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who was named Chief of the PNP Directorial Staff.

Sinas said he will just continue implementing the programs initiated by Eleazar which he described as good and fine.

If he would have some changes, it will be more on the enhancement of the existing programs initiated by his mistah, Sinas noted. Both Eleazar and Sinas are from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1987.

Eleazar, who is now PNP’s fourth top official, also expressed confidence that Sinas will be able to continue what he and resigned PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde started in the NCRPO.

“He is strict so I believe that he will be able to continue implementing the internal cleansing to show to the public that we deserve their trust and confidence,” Eleazar said during the sidelines of the turnover ceremony.

Sinas said the anti-illegal drugs operations will still be the focus with strengthening and revitalization of units involved in the law enforcement.

He added that legal assistance will be given to the police officers who will face criminal or administrative charges in performing their duty.

The five districts covered by the NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD).

Sinas said that he also has plans to appoint a female police chief, saying that they can compete with their male counterparts such as tasks involving in the operational aspect.

“I know they could do it. I have tested it. I have proven it and they are also good in investigation and supervising our people. Why not?” Sinas said.

Sinas also vowed to implement strict rules inside all police camps and police stations in Metro Manila.

The new NCRPO Chief also stressed the need for proper handling of crime scenes in Metro Manila for effective prosecution and follow-up operations against the criminals.

As such, he said he would work for more Scene of the Crime Operations in Metro Manila.

"Efforts will be undertaken to set up Scene of the Crime Operations teams for each city in NCR to ensure more timely response and provide reliable forensic investigation of crime incidents throughout the metropolis," he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com






