Resolutions hailing 2 PH athletes filed at House

MANILA – Two resolutions commending the country’s gold medal-winning athletes, Carlos Edriel “Caloy” Yulo and Nesthy Petecio, have been filed at the House of Representatives.

According to a statement on Wednesday, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco has filed House Resolutions No. 437 and 438 commending Yulo for winning the first-ever gold medal in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship and Petecio for winning the gold medal in the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

In his resolution, Velasco said Yulo, who trained in Tokyo, Japan with his Japanese coach, Munehiro Kugimiya, rendered a “world-class performance” in the floor exercise of the competition.

“Yulo’s performance is a true showcase of each and every Filipino athlete’s puso (heart) and will serve as an inspiration for present and future generations of Filipino athletes to aspire for greater success in the world stage,” Velasco said.

“Yulo’s victory in the world championship is the victory of the Filipino nation and shall serve as a good platform for his preparations in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” Velasco added.

Yulo clinched the gold for the Philippines with a 15.300 rating on October 12.

Meanwhile, Velasco noted that Petecio’s “magnificent feat” secured her a gold medal finish in the women’s featherweight division of the world boxing tournament.

Velasco noted that Petecio, who is a three-time Southeast Asian Games silver medalist, had to go through five opponents before facing off against her Russian counterpart Liudmila Vorontsova in the final.

“Nesthy Petecio’s performance in the world championship lights an even greater fire in the hearts of all Filipino women athletes who are preparing for and will compete in the Southeast Asian Games that will take place here in Manila next month,” he said.

The two resolutions said the athletes have brought honor and glory to the Filipino nation. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com





