Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts North Cotabato

MANILA — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted North Cotabato on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The quake of tectonic origin struck 23 kilometers southwest of Makilala at 7:37 p.m.
It had a depth of two kilometers.
Aftershocks and damages are both expected from the earthquake, according to Phivolcs.
Meanwhile, the following intensities were recorded:
Intensity VII – Tulunan; M’Lang; Kidapawan City
Intensity VI – Tacurong City
Intensity V – Kalamansig, Lebak, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat; Pikit, Pres. Roxas, North Cotabato
Intensity IV – Cotabato City; Matanog, Barira, Maguindanao
Intensity I – Zamboanga City. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com