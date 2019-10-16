Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts North Cotabato

MANILA — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted North Cotabato on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 23 kilometers southwest of Makilala at 7:37 p.m.

It had a depth of two kilometers.

Aftershocks and damages are both expected from the earthquake, according to Phivolcs.

Meanwhile, the following intensities were recorded:

Intensity VII – Tulunan; M’Lang; Kidapawan City

Intensity VI – Tacurong City

Intensity V – Kalamansig, Lebak, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat; Pikit, Pres. Roxas, North Cotabato

Intensity IV – Cotabato City; Matanog, Barira, Maguindanao

Intensity I – Zamboanga City. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





