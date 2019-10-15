5 bodies, skeleton found in Tuba ravine

BAGUIO CITY— Five cadavers and one human skeleton were retrieved from a 30-meter ravine in Tuba, Benguet, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to initial information from Police Maj. James Acod, Tuba, Benguet chief of police, a total of five bodies and a human skeleton were discovered in a ravine at Sitio Poyopoy, Taloy Sur, Marcos highway.

Acod said a resident reported to the police at around 10:30 a.m. about a foul smell in the area. The two police officers and the resident went and scoured the area and initially found two bodies.







After further searching the area, three more cadavers and the skeleton were found at the site.

As of 4:20 p.m. three bodies have been brought up to the highway by joint personnel from the municipal police, Bureau of Fire Protection and the private rescue group 911 on Call.

Acod said one of the cadavers is a female while the four others are on a late stage of decomposition.

Initial information also revealed that the bodies are at least two weeks old.

The residents in the area said the place has been known for years as a dumping area for victims of summary executions. Dionisio Dennis, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com





