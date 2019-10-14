CHED distributes notices of awards to 759 Ilocos Norte scholars

LAOAG CITY — A total of 759 new scholars from the second district of Ilocos Norte received their notices of awards at the Imelda Cultural Center in Batac City on Friday.

Funded under the “Tulong Dunong” Program of the Commission on Higher Education’s Tertiary Education Subsidy, each beneficiary will receive PHP12,000 worth of financial assistance per year.

During an orientation program with the new scholars and their parents, Danilo Bose, officer-in-charge of CHED Region 1, explained the program is meant to make education accessible to all.

To qualify for the program, the applicant must be a high school graduate whose gross income of parents when combined must not exceed PHP400,000 per year. He or she must not also be a recipient of any CHED scholarship or financial assistance program.

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the unconstitutionality of the Priority Development Assistance Fund six years ago, the administration of the PHP4.1-billion supplemental fund was rechanneled from the lawmakers directly to CHED as an agency of the executive department.

Ilocos Norte (2nd District) Rep. Eugenio Angelo Barba led the distribution of notices of awards to the new scholars.

“We have simplified the requirements to accommodate more scholars,” said Barba as he reported the maximum annual income of parents was increased to PHP400,000 from PHP300,000.

Lawmakers are still allowed to recommend their beneficiaries to CHED, and existing beneficiaries will continue to receive assistance as long as they meet the guidelines stipulated by the Commission.

In Ilocos Norte, Barba reported the beneficiaries are currently enrolled both in public and private schools in the province under the CHED program. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com