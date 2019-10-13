Cebu Pac to open Clark-Guangzhou route amid rising travel demand

MANILA – Amid rising demand for leisure and business travel, budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will open direct flights between Clark and Guangzhou next month.

“(Guangzhou) is a hub for bulk buy of consumer goods. There are huge trade fairs there,” CEB spokesperson Charo Lagamon told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Oct. 12.

The Clark-Guangzhou flights, which would be available four times a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, will start on November 11.

The flights will depart Clark at 11:35 p.m., and will return from Guangzhou at 3:15 a.m. the following day.

At present, CEB also offers four times weekly flights between Manila and Guangzhou.

In a statement, CEB vice president for commercial, Alex Reyes, said the new route would enable entrepreneurs to easily meet up with their suppliers, as well as attend the Canton Trade Fair.

He added that the Chinese tourists, on the other hand, would be able to see what Luzon has to offer, citing Mount Pinatubo which is a few hours’ drive away from Clark.

The new route will cater to the increasing demand for leisure and business travel. It will further enhance the potential for investments in the special economic zones in Central Luzon, including the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

The Clark International Airport is within proximity to vital infrastructure expected to be operational by 2022, such as the Manila-Clark passenger railway that will connect Manila to Clark, and a cargo railway connecting Subic to Clark, according to the CEB statement.

Meanwhile, CEB has announced a promotional Clark-Guangzhou base fare for as low as PHP1 from October 12-17, for travel period between November 11 to March 31, 2020. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





