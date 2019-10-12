Davao Norte prov’l info officer survives slay try

DAVAO CITY — The head of the Davao del Norte Provincial Information Office survived an ambush in Tagum City on Friday morning, police said.

An unidentified man shot and wounded Pat Lucero Pacquiao, who is also the station manager and owner of RP-FM Ang Radyo sa Masa located in Tagum City.

Lt. Col. Ariel Acala, Tagum City police chief, said Pacquiao was heading home after his morning program at a local radio station when he was shot.

“He was nearing his house in Purok White Dove in Visayan Village when attacked,” Acala said in a phone interview.

He said Pacquiao was wounded on his back near the right shoulder. He was immediately taken to a hospital and was in stable condition as of posting time.

Acala said Pacquiao, when interviewed by the police, could not cite any probable motive on the attempt on his life.

“He has not received any threat prior to the incident. We also have no record of him reporting any threat to his life,” he said.

The attack on Pacquiao came as journalists in Davao del Norte were preparing for a fun shoot on Friday in celebration of Press Freedom Month. Che Palicte / PNA – northboundasia.com





