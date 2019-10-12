NON-COMPLIANT LGUS by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency | 12/10/201912/10/2019 Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo M. Año (middle) says a total of 97 local government units (LGUs) failed to comply with the campaign to clear roads and sidewalks of obstructions nationwide during a press conference at the DILG Central Office in Quezon on Friday (October 11, 2019). Also in photo is DILG Undersecretary for Plans, Public Affairs and Communication Jonathan Malaya (right) and DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com