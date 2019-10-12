Ilocos PNP Celebrates 118th Police Service Anniversary

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO – Police Brigadier General Emmanuel Luis D Licup paid his first command visit to Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) as he represented the Chief of the Philippine National Police, Police General Oscar David Albayalde in the commemoration of the 118th Police Service Anniversary with the theme “Pinaghusay na Serbisyo, Alay sa Sambayanang Pilipino,” on Tuesday held at the PRO1 Grandstand here.

General Licup led the conferment of awards to the following Ilocos PNP personnel who were commended for their outstanding performance in pursuit of peace and order:Col. Adolfo Rafanan – Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration; Col Gary Garen – Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer for Operations; Lt.Col John Guiagui – Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration; Col. Rollyfer Capoquian – Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Operations; PSMS Geronimo Danguecan – Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Administration; PCMS Armando Ordoñez – Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations; PSSg Roel Caoile – Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for dministration; PSSg Carmela Danguecan – Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations; NUP Susan Alminiana – Best Non-Uniformed Personnel (Supervisory Level).







The Unit Awardees were La Union Police Provincial Office – Best Police Provincial Office; Vigan City Police Station – Best City Police Station; Sto. Domingo Municipal Police Station- Best Municipal Police Station; Pangasinan 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company- Best Provincial Mobile Force Company; Special Unit Awardees :Regional Crime Laboratory Office – Best Regional Operational Support Unit;.Regional Health Service 1 – Best Regional Administrative Support Unit, Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office. Notable Accomplishment In The Campaign Against Illegal Drugs; Notable Accomplishment In The Campaign Against Loose Firearms; Special Unit Award For The Lowest Crime Rate, Ilocos Norte Provincial Police Office; Outstanding Accomplishment In The Arrest Of Wanted Persons, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office. Special Unit Award In The Campaign Against Ten Most Wanted Persons, La Union Police Provincial Office; Special Unit Award In The Enforcement Of Local Ordinances, Remarkable Accomplishment In The CampaignAgainst Illegal Gambling Exemplary Crime Clearance And SolutionEfficiencies. Special Unit Award For The Best Women And Chldren Protection DeskPolice Regional Office 1 – Special Award in Recognition of the Unit’sOutstanding Performance, Projects and Activities.

In his message, PGen Albyalde urged Region 1 police to triple their efforts in the anti-criminality efforts.“I must say that I am honored to be with the valiant officers and members of PRO1who continue to make the PNP proud by acts of courage in the campaign against crimes and illegal drugs,” PGen Albayadestressed.The Chief, PNP congratulated the awardees and expressed gratitude to stakeholders especially the Local Government Units for undoubtedly helping police in the anti-criminality and anti-illegal drugs campaign. Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Joel S Orduña, PRO1’s Regional Director,expressed appreciation to the Chief, PNP for his support to PRO1 and for giving inspiration the members of Region 1 police. (PR)





