AFP lauds ranking PMA cadet for quitting post

MANILA — The military lauded Cadet 1st Class Ram Michael Navarro, brigade commander of the Cadet Corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CCAFP), for voluntarily stepping down as “Baron” for command responsibility over the alleged maltreatment death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio last September 18.

“The AFP takes cognizance of, and with admiration, the voluntary relinquishment by Cadet 1st (Class) Ram Michael Navarro of his post as the Brigade Commander of the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines of the Philippine Military Academy,” AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a message to reporters Friday.

Navarro volunteered to resign and follow the example of former PMA Superintendent, Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, and Commandant of the Corps of Cadet, Brig. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, who resigned for reasons of command responsibility some two weeks ago.

“His selfless act of stepping down (not resigning) from his esteemed and coveted position of leadership in Cadet Corps as the ‘Baron’ is not only commendable, but worthy of citation and emulation,” Arevalo said.







Navarro, who was replaced by Cadet 1st Class Marion Dale Cordova, was reassigned as the operations officer of the CCAFP.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner, the new Commandant of the Corps of Cadet, said Navarro’s resignation will not affect his academic standing.

“As a future officer under training who will be graduating in a few months, this unilateral gesture by Cadet Navarro manifests how deeply he has imbibed, this early, the tenets of command responsibility. The PMA will continue to be an institution committed to character development,” Arevalo added. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





