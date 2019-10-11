PTFoMS condemns ambush of DavNor broadcaster

MANILA –The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) denounced on Friday the ambush of a radio broadcaster in Davao del Norte, saying it would be closely coordinating with authorities to get the perpetrators.

Undersecretary Jose Joel Sy Egco, PTFoMS executive director, said he immediately instructed police operatives to provide security for Paterno Lucero Pacquiao, alias Pat Lucero, also the owner of radio station 99.9 RPFM Tagum.

Based on the initial police report, Lucero’s vehicle was shot several times by a motorcycle-riding gunman while the former was driving his white Ford Eco Sport at around 7:50 a.m. In Purok White Dove, Brgy. Visayan, Tagum City.

Lucero, who is also a provincial information officer, sustained a gunshot wound at his right upper back of his body.

The gunman then fled toward an unknown direction onboard a white Yamaha XTZ motorcycle after the shooting.

Investigators, who processed the crime scene, recovered two fired cartridge cases, a cartridge and a deformed bullet believed to be from a caliber .45 pistol.

The victim is now being treated at a hospital.

The PTFoMS said it presumes any form of media violence as work-related until further investigation proves otherwise. (PR)





