STOP ILLEGAL RECRUITMENT by: Northbound Philippines News Online | 11/10/201911/10/2019 Victims of illegal recruiters who experienced maltreatment and abuse from their employers in Dubai flash cards that call for a stop to human trafficking in a press conference by the Coalition of Licensed Agencies for Domestic and Service Workers, Inc. (Clads) held at Aloha Hotel in Manila on Thursday (October 10, 2019). The victims are seeking the help of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to penalize the agencies that recruited them. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com