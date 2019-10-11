Albayalde leaving fate to PRRD, won’t resign as top cop

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, on Thursday reiterated that he will not step down from his post.

“As repeatedly stated by General Albayalde, ‘I leave my fate to the decision of the President’. He is ready to turn over his post to anyone selected by the President to lead the PNP,” said Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in a statement sent to reporters on Thursday.

Banac’s remarks came in response to rumors that Albayalde has resigned after being embroiled in a web of controversies on the recycling of illegal drugs.

“The PNP dispels the rumor circulating in social media that the PNP chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde has resigned from his post,” he added.

Earlier, Albayalde said he will not quit his post, noting that he still enjoys the trust and confidence of President Duterte.

The PNP chief, who will bow out of the service upon turning 56 on November 8, is under fire for his alleged interference in the case of 13 erring police officers who were involved in the recycling of seized illegal drugs from a raid in Mexico town in Pampanga in 2013.

Albayalde, who was Pampanga provincial police chief at that time of the assailed anti-drug raid, was relieved from his post due to command responsibility.

During the Senate investigation on “ninja cops”, an issue which unearthed following a probe on the irregularities in the implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) and the corruption inside the National Bilibid Prison (NBP), it was revealed that Albayalde allegedly tried to intervene in the implementation of the order against the 13 cops involved in the said operation.







During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) deputy director, Col. Rudy Lacadin, who claimed to be friends with Albayalde, said he also received a call from the latter while he was conducting investigation on the matter.

“Sabi niya (He said), I don’t know if jokingly, but he said, ‘Actually Sir kaunti lang naman ang napunta sa akin diyan (only a few of them went to me)’,” Lacadin quoted Albayalde as saying.

But Albayalde vehemently denied calling up Lacadin, at that time the deputy of former CIDG chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

“I question the timing of this attack and smear campaign against me. Until now, despite the Senate hearings conducted, no hard evidence was ever presented showing that I was involved in that drug raid in Pampanga in 2013. All statements made remain allegations, insinuations, and unsubstantiated,” Albayalde said.

The top cop also denied being friends with Lacadin.

“Lacadin was never a friend. Lacadin has a lot of explaining to do and he will have his day in court,” Albayalde added.

“All those police officials ganging up on me have ill motives against me and obviously all worked with the previous administration,” Albayalde said.

Earlier, Albayalde said he is open to investigation over allegations that he benefited from the Pampanga drug raid.

Albayalde assured the public that the PNP will remain relentless in its campaign against crimes, illegal drugs and rogue cops. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





