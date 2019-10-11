Brace for ‘Hagibis’, Pinoys in Japan told

MANILA — Filipinos in Japan are urged to brace for Super Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to bring heavy rains, strong winds, high waves, and storm surges as it makes landfall there this weekend.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, is monitoring developments related to Super Typhoon Hagibis, which is expected to hit Japan this weekend,” the agency said Friday.

In an advisory sent to reporters, the DFA asked Filipinos to avoid traveling to potentially affected areas until the typhoon has dissipated. According to official data from the DFA, about 378,116 Filipinos live in Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has categorized Hagibis as a “violent typhoon”, the highest category on Japan’s typhoon scale.







The Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have already announced the cancellation of a number of their domestic flights starting Friday.

Train operations in the Greater Tokyo Area could also be suspended if the forecast path of the typhoon does not change, the DFA said.

“Travellers are urged to always check the latest information from airlines, train companies, and other public transportation companies,” it advised.

“The general public is also advised to stay alert and regularly monitor news and announcements by the Japanese government and the JMA,” it added.

Meanwhile, Filipinos needing assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy hotline at +81 80 4928 7979/ +81 80 7000 7979. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





