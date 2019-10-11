PAL cancels Japan flights due to ‘Hagibis’

MANILA — Due to supertyphoon “Hagibis”, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it has canceled flights to and from Japan, which were scheduled this weekend, October 11-13.

These flights include:

PR 408 Manila-Kansai (Oct. 11)

PR438 Manila-Nagoya (Oct. 11)

PR407 Kansai-Manila (Oct. 12)

PR437 Nagoya-Manila (Oct. 12)

PR896 Manila-Taipei-Kansai (Oct. 12)

PR897 Kansai-Taipei-Manila (Oct. 12)

PR408 Manila-Kansai (Oct. 12)

PR432 Manila-Narita (Oct. 12)

PR438 Manila-Nagoya (Oct. 12)

PR422/421 Manila-Haneda-Manila (Oct. 12)

PR428/427 Manila-Narita-Manila (Oct. 12)

PR431 Narita-Manila (Oct. 13)

PR480 Cebu-Nagoya (Oct. 12)

PR479 Nagoya-Cebu (Oct. 12)

PR410 Cebu-Kansai (Oct. 12)

PR409 Kansai-Cebu (Oct. 12)

PR436 Cebu-Narita (Oct. 12)



Passengers may reroute or rebook their tickets within 30 days from original flight schedule, with rebooking or rerouting fees waived. They may also opt to refund their ticket’s full cost, the carrier said.

The supertyphoon is headed north over the Pacific towards Japan’s main island. Japan Meteorological Agency forecast “Hagibis” to affect the country from October 12-14 and is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





