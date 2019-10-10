Pangasinan town holds pork feast to allay ASF scare

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Hog raisers and the local government unit here served on Wednesday lechon (roasted pigs) and other pork dishes in a feast to encourage the public to eat pork as they assured that the town’s hogs are free of African swine fever (ASF).

Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil said five lechon and 100 kilograms of each viand (adobo, menudo, egado, dinuguan, sisig and giniling) were served to the public in front of the town’s municipal hall.

“This is to show that the hogs from Lingayen are safe to consume and that the town is ASF-free,” he said in an interview.

Bataoil also assured that the supply of pork products in the town is ample despite the temporary total ban on the entry of live swine, as well as frozen or processed pork or hog meat, into the town since Oct. 2.

“We have enough supply of pork in our town even this coming holiday season since we have backyard hog raisers here,” he said.







The mayor urged the residents in this town and the general public to protect the hog raising industry by eating pork and complying with the temporary total ban.

“Our town is ASF-free. Our provincial veterinary has also already certified that the pigs up to the seven-kilometer radius from ground zero (Barangay Baloling, Mapandan) are negative of ASF,” Bataoil said.

“Following the 1-7-10 protocol, some hogs from the towns and cities within the seven-kilometer radius namely Mangaldan, Manaoag, Urdaneta, San Jacinto, Laoac, Pozurrobio, and the rest of Mapandan are under surveillance, hogs were randomly tested, and came out negative,” the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said in a statement.

PIO added a strict monitoring of pigs in Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, San Fabian, Malasiqui, and Dagupan which cover the 10-kilometer radius is also observed.

Pangasinan governor Amado Espino III, in recent interview, said even the hogs from a suspected farm in Pozurrobio town tested negative.

Earlier, a lechon feast was held in Mangaldan and Pozurrobio towns to allay the ASF scare among consumers. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





