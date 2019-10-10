AFP, PNP, Coast Guard join monthlong sports fest

MANILA — Members of the military, police and the Coast Guard will face one another, not in the battlefield but in a sports arena as the “2019 AFP-PNP-PCG Olympics” kicked off on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Wednesday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, Capt. Jonathan Zata, said the monthlong sporting event features 23 sports — arnis, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cycling, dragon boat, football, golf, karatedo, judo, sepak takraw, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, triathlon, tug-of-war, volleyball, and wrestling.

The event was formally opened by AFP Chief-of-Staff, Lt. Gen. Noel Clement at the Lapu-Lapu Grandstand in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Zata said the AFP-PNP-PCG Olympics is an annual sports event for all uniformed personnel of the AFP, Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), aiming to foster camaraderie, friendship, and solidarity among the personnel of these security services.

“Also, in support to the efforts of the Philippine Sports Commission, the AFP-PNP-PCG Olympics will be a perfect venue to spot potential world-class athletes who may represent the country in future international sports competitions,” he added.

These sporting events will be held in the different sports facilities of the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, PNP, PCG, and the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo. Priam Nepomuceno/PNA- northboundasia.com