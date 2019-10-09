“NINJA COPS” CONTROVERSY by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 10/10/201910/10/2019 Philippine National Police chief, General Oscar Albayalde, explains his side on the alleged involvement with “ninja cops” in the recycling of confiscated illegal drugs, during the Senate hearing on Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019). He was implicated by his upperclassmen in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on the alleged recycling of illegal drugs confiscated in 2013 in Mexico, Pampanga during his stint as head of the police regional office in Central Luzon. Avito C. Dalan / PNA – northboundasia.com