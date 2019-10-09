Isko Moreno shuts down Isetann mall in Recto

MANILA — The city government of Manila on Wednesday ordered the closure of Isetann Cinerama Complex along Recto Avenue for violating city ordinances and misrepresenting applications for permits.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Tri-Union Properties Inc., the mall’s owner, was operating as a lessor “without the necessary business permit.”

Domagoso served the closure order to the mall’s management.

“In relation to the multiple leased out stalls and spaces, there is no valid and existing business permit as a lessor. It has a business permit as shopping center valid until December 31, 2019,” he said.

Domagoso said Tri-Union Properties, Inc. was misrepresenting its actual business area since it declared that it was only occupying 1,000 square meters with only 10 employees.

“Mukha bang 1,000 square meters ito (Does it look like this is 1,000 square meters?) In fact, this is 20,000 square meters of shopping center,” he added.







Moreover, Trans-Orient Management Services, the mall’s operator, was performing the property management functions and services but “has no valid and existing business permit.”

“In the case of Trans-Orient Management Services, Inc., it is operating as a property management service provider without the necessary business permit,” Domagoso said.

Likewise, only one out of four operational cinemas inside the mall complex has a business permit.

“In relation to the operational cinemas, there is an existing and valid business permit for only one of the said cinemas operated by Cineworld Cinema, Inc. valid until end of 2019,” he said.

Domagoso noted the mall may reopen once its operator has acquired the appropriate business permits and has complied with all requirements mandated by the local government. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





