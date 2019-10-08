QC buy-bust yields P68-M shabu, 3 nabbed

MANILA – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday confiscated PHP68 million worth of shabu from three suspects, including a Chinese, in drug buy-bust in Quezon City.

Joel B Plaza, regional director of PDEA-National Capital Region, identified the suspects as Liu Fu Gui, a Chinese national, and Filipinos Keith Anthony Romo, a call center programmer, and Nonito Garlindo, a gasoline boy.

The operatives arrested the suspects at around 4:30 p.m. on Sta. Catalina Street, Brgy. Sienna in Quezon City after transacting with a PDEA agent posing as buyer.

Confiscated from suspects were 10 transparent plastic packs containing a kilogram of white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu, with a standard price of PHP68 million and two four-wheeled drive vehicles and the buy-bust money.

The suspects are facing criminal charges for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (illegal possession of dangerous drugs) of Article II of the R.A. 9165 otherwise known as “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”. PNA – northboundasia.com





