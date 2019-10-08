Crime rate in Pangasinan down by 21.67% from Jan to Sept 2019

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) here has recorded 1,160 index crimes from January to September 25 this year, down by 21.67 percent as against last year’s 1,481 cases.



“Index crimes involve crimes against persons such as murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape, as well as crimes against property like robbery, car theft, and cattle rustling,” Maj. Dexter Relatado, representing Pangasinan PPO director, Col. Redrico Maranan, said in an interview Monday.



Relatado also disclosed a significant increase in crime solution efficiency of the Pangasinan police.



“Nasa 80.45 percent na ang crime solution efficiency natin. Malayung-malayo sa 5.40 percent noon (Crime solution efficiency now is at 80. 45 percent. It is significantly higher compared to 5.40 percent before),” he said.

Traffic incidents have also decreased by 26.84 percent.



These declined to 4,691 cases in January to September 2019 from 6,423 cases during the same period last year, he added.

Relatado asserted that their police accomplishments are the result of the Oplan Balik Disiplina sa Kalsada, an aggressive anti-criminality drive in the province.



“With this, the PPPO pledged to further intensify its efforts to maintain peace and order,” he said. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com





