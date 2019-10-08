Nat’l ID registration starts in 3 pilot regions

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) said that registration for the Philippine Identification System (Philsys) is now being piloted in three regions, with the full implementation on June 2020.

“Nag-start ng September for the pilot areas — NCR, Regions 4A and 3,” said Villafe Alibuyog, PSA-CAR regional director on the sidelines of the launching of the 30th Philippine Statistics month celebration at the Baguio City Hall on Monday.

She said the government targets to register at least one million Filipinos from the pilot areas until the end of May 2020.

Pilot testing is giving priority to the senior citizens and the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) priority beneficiaries.







In the pilot testing stage, the time spent for each client will be kept track as the basis for the government’s procurement of the machines needed. A machine is used to get the iris scan, biometrics, and facial recognition.

During the registration, a document that will prove one’s identity such as a birth certificate is required. A form will also be filled up.

Alibuyog said an information campaign would be held on October 9 at the Provincial Capitol in Benguet to inform the public about the processes, requirements and other important information on the Philsys.

“The deputy statistician of the PSA central office will personally answer queries,” she said.

The government instituted the national identification system as a remedy to the dilemma of some individuals who have difficulty providing two identification cards when transacting business with a bank or an agency.

The target completion for the registration of some 107 million Filipinos will be in 2022. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





