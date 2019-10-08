All-Filipino title bout set at ONE: Masters of Fate

MANILA — For the first time in ONE Championship history, two Filipinos will square off for a world title, and it will take place right in front of Filipinos at ONE: Masters of Fate on Nov. 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Joshua Pacio will stake his ONE strawweight belt against Rene Catalan in the main event of the fight card.

It will be North against South and youth versus experience in the headliner as the 23-year-old Pacio of Baguio will defend his title against the 40-year-old former national wushu champ Catalan from Iloilo City.

Catalan is currently on a six-fight winning streak, earning him a shot at Pacio’s belt.

Pacio will be making the first defense of his second tenure as champion.

In the co-main event, Eduard Folayang will begin his road to redemption against Mongolian opponent Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu.

On the other hand, Geje Eustaquio will face Toni Tauru in an anticipated rematch Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA- northboundasia.com