Rafol to fight in Australia for WBF AsPac lightweight title

DAVAO CITY — Rodynie ‘Dondon’ Rafol of Lipa City will fight for the vacant World Boxing Foundation Asia Pacific light title against Tyson Lantry of Australia on Oct. 12 at the Club Punchbowl in Punchbowl, New South Wales, Australia.

The 32-year-old Rafol won over James MacDonald of Australia in the 4th round via technical knockout on Sept. 28, 2018 in Australia.

Rafol has 13 wins with six knockouts against seven defeats and two draws, while Lantry has seven wins with three knockouts against one draw.

Lantry won the vacant WBF Australasian lightweight title by beating Krishnil Mudaliar of Fiji by a unanimous decision on March 3.

He earlier won the vacant Australia-New South Wales (NSW) State lightweight title by a unanimous decision over Issaka Issaha of Ghana in 2018 in NSW. Lito Delos Reyes/PNA- northboundasia.com