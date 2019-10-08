Dela Torre to fight for vacant OPBF, WBO Asia Pacific titles

DAVAO CITY — Former world champion Harmonito “Hammer” dela Torre of Gen. Santos City will fight undefeated Japanese Shuichiro Yoshino for the vacant World Boxing Organization Asia Pacific and vacant Orient and Pacific Boxing Federation lightweight titles on Oct. 10 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 25-year-old dela Torre recently won by a unanimous decision over Richard Betos of Butuan last Dec. 22 in Cebu.

Dela Torre earlier suffered his second loss to Yongqiang Yang of China by a knockout in the second round on July 15 this year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dela Torre now has 20 wins with 12 knockouts against two defeats, while Yoshino has 10 wins with eight knockouts.

The 28-year-old Yochino recently retained the Japanese lightweight title via technical knockout over Accel Sumiyoshi in the seventh round last April 11. Lito Delos Reyes/PNA- northboundasia.com