Isko Moreno vows to continue road clearing ops in Manila

MANILA — Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday said the road-clearing operations in Manila will continue even after the 60-day deadline for the local governments has ended.

“Let me be clear. Tapos na ang 60 days. Hindi pa natin alam ang grade ng Maynila –– whether bagsak tayo o pasado tayo, immaterial iyon sa akin (The 60 days is over. We still don’t know the score of Manila — whether we passed or not, it is immaterial to me),” Domagoso said in his weekly program ‘The Capital Report.’

Domagoso stressed the regular clearing operations will continue even after the Department of the Interior and Local Government has completed its audit of public roads and sidewalks.

On October 2, Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) personnel demolished at least three barangay halls, a week after the 60-day deadline ended.

These include Barangay 729 Hall along P. Ocampo Street near St. Scholastica’s College which was obstructing the public sidewalk.

The DEPW personnel also demolished Barangay 688 Hall along Singalong Street near Remedios Circle after it was tagged as a public sidewalk obstruction.







The Barangay 694 Hall at the corner of Malvar and Leon Guinto Streets near Philippine Christian University was also demolished.

“Lahat ng taga-DPS (Department of Public Services), taga-DEPW, lahat ng pulis, lahat ng barangay official, particularly mga chairman, hinihikayat ko kayo, tuluy-tuloy ang paglilinis, pagsasaayos at pagbabalik ng mga kalye sa taumbayan (All DPS, DEPW, police, barangay officials, particularly the chairmen, I encourage you all, to continue the cleaning, organization, and return of the streets to the citizens),” Domagoso said.

Stressing that it is the obligation of elected officials to provide peace and order, Domagoso urged the local government officials to keep the city’s communities clean.



“Kaya kayong mga barangay chairman, tinatawagan ko po kayo. Patuloy po kayong makiisa (I call on all barangay chairman. Continue to take part of this initiative),” he said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





