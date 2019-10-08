Solon wants licenses of PMA doctors suspended over cadet’s death

MANILA — A party-list lawmaker on Monday urged the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to suspend the medical license of the doctors under investigation in connection with the hazing-related death of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet Darwin Dormitorio.

Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin, one of the principal authors of the Anti-Hazing Law, said the two doctors of the military institution were the “last lifeline” of Dormitorio, but they failed to save the cadet and stop any harm to “his tortured body and mind.”

The two doctors who will be charged for criminal negligence are Capt. Flor Apple Apostol and Maj. Ofelia Beloy from PMA Station Hospital for their alleged wrong diagnosis on Dormitorio.

“Let their peers in the medical profession weigh the facts and circumstances,” Garbin said.

“Those doctors have a whole array of administrative, professional, civil, and criminal liabilities for their acts of commission, omission, and lack of moral fiber,” he added.

One of the doctors’ official diagnoses is that Dormitorio suffered from urinary tract infection (UTI).

“Bugbog ang katawan, UTI lang ang diagnosis? Kung hindi sana nagbulag-bulagan ang mga doktor, baka sakaling buhay pa ngayon si Cadet Dormitorio (There are bruises all over the body, but the diagnosis is just UTI? If the doctors did not turn a blind eye, then probably Cadet Dormitorio would still be alive),” Garbin said.

Aside from the two doctors, Baguio City Police Office chief Col. Allen Rae Co identified the seven cadets who will be charged with violation of the anti-hazing law and murder as Cadet First Class (C1CL) Axl Rey Sanopao, C3CL Shalimar Imperial, C3CL Felix Lumbag Jr., C2CL Christian Zacarias, C3CL Julius Carlo Tadena, C3CL Rey David John Volante and C3CL John Vincent Manalo. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com





