P54-M worth of shabu seized from Indonesian ‘drug mule’ at NAIA

MANILA — Authorities nabbed an Indonesian woman on Monday for bringing 8 kilos of shabu with an estimated worth of PHP54.4 million at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The passenger was identified as Agnes Alexandra, who arrived in Manila from Cambodia.

“She (Alexandra) claimed that a friend just asked her to bring the luggage here,” Beth Pableo, Arrival Operations Division officer in charge, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Pableo said Alexandra used just one luggage to hide the shabu.

“She hid it below the bag’s lining, and also wrapped the shabu in aluminum foil,” Pableo added.

An X-ray scanner at the airport detected the item.

Alexandra, as well as the 8 kilos of shabu, had already been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





