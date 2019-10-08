11-hour power outage to hit 7 towns, city in Pangasinan

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan — The deferred scheduled 11-hour power interruption in seven towns in Pangasinan and San Carlos City will take effect on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said San Carlos and the towns of Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, and Malasiqui will experience power outage due to the annual preventive maintenance and testing of Labrador power transformer and associated equipment.

Through the Central Pangasinan Electric Corp. (Cenpelco), the NGCP said it will repair substation equipment defects.

Engineer Rodrigo Corpuz, Cenpelco general manager, said they requested the NGCP to hasten the repair operation and if possible, energize the lines earlier than 6 p.m.

“We hope they could finish by 5 p.m. because at 6 p.m., it’s already dark,” he said in an interview Monday.

Corpuz added Cenpelco will also conduct a massive clearing of mainlines and replace poles that need to be changed along with NGCP’s operation.

“We will conduct our maintenance activities as well so that there won’t be a need for another power interruption,” he said.

The power outage was originally set Sept. 18, but was deferred due to Tropical Depression Nimfa. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





