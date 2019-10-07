UAAP commissioner rejects UP appeal on Perasol ban

MANILA — University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball commissioner Jensen Ilagan kept the three-game ban he slapped on University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Bo Perasol after he denied the appeal sent by the team on Friday.

The Fighting Maroons, through Board of Directors member Kiko Diaz, submitted an appeal in the hope that Ilagan would soften the suspension he meted on Perasol for unsportsmanlike conduct in their game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Sunday, calling the sanction “excessive, unwarranted, and unprecedented.”

However, two days later, Ilagan vetoed the appeal and reiterated that Perasol deserved the sanction for being disrespectful to a referee.

Perasol hit out at Jaime Rivano for what he thought was an uncalled foul on Ateneo’s Ange Kouame against UP’s Javi Gomez de Liaño in the third quarter of their game.

Perasol hurled expletives at Rivano and even posed a fighting stance in that incident.

“Officiating may not be perfect, but it cannot justify outbursts like what he did. As head coach, he should know that he is a role model, and in the UAAP, where character building is of paramount importance, Mr. Perasol should have been aware of that,” Ilagan said in a statement.

“Respect should be observed at all times. Mr. Perasol did not only disrespect the officials at that time but the UAAP as well,” he added.

With the suspension deemed final, Perasol will miss the Fighting Maroons’ games against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Sunday, University of the East Red Warriors on October 12, and University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on October 16. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com





