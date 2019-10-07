Ateneo stays unscathed in UAAP after romping UST

MANILA — Ateneo stretched its perfect run in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament after mauling University of Santo Tomas, 66-52, on Day 1 of the second round of eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday night.

A far cry from their first-round meeting that went down the wire, the Blue Eagles made sure the Growling Tigers will not get their groove offensively at the get-go, limiting them to just 17 points in the first half, eight in the first quarter.

UST, especially Mark Nonoy, began regaining its scoring touch in the third quarter after making 18 points, but Ateneo eventually pulled away in the fourth.

Thirdy Ravena tied a season-high with 17 points alongside nine rebounds, one assist, and two steals for the Blue Eagles, who are now 8-0 in the standings.

SJ Belangel added 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist.

Nonoy finished with 18 points, three rebounds, and one assist for the now 4-4 Growling Tigers in a game where leading Most Valuable Player candidate Soulemane Chabi Yo was held to just four markers.

In the first game, the University of the East came alive in the second half to stun Adamson, 80-74.

The Red Warriors dropped 28 points on the Soaring Falcons in the third quarter to overturn a 31-36 halftime deficit to a 59-56 lead before holding them off in the end.

Alex Diakhite made 29 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks for UE, which won back-to-back games and tied its victim at 3-5.

Rey Suerte added 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Lenda Douanga and Jerom Lastimosa each made 16 markers for Adamson.

The Scores:

First Game

UE 80 – Diakhite 29, Suerte 26, Conner 7, Manalang 5, Abanto 3, Antiporda 3, Lorenzana 3, Apacible 2, Tolentino 2, Cruz 0, Pagsanjan 0

ADAMSON 74 – Douanga 16, Lastimosa 16, Ahanmisi 11, Camacho 11, Chauca 9, Bernardo 3, Fermin 2, Manlapaz 2, Mojica 2, Yerro 2, Flowers 0, Magbuhos 0, Sabandal 0

Quarterscores: 18-22, 31-36, 59-56, 80-74

Second Game

ATENEO 66 — Ravena 17, Belangel 11, Go 8, Ma. Nieto 6, Wong 6, Tio 5, Mi. Nieto 4, Navarro 3, Daves 2, Kouame 2, Mamuyac 2, Maagdenberg 0

UST 52 — Nonoy 18, Abando 7, Bataller 6, Chabi Yo 6, Concepcion 6, Subido 5, Ando 2, Cansino 2, Bordeos 0, Huang 0, Paraiso 0

Quarterscores: 10-8, 26-17, 42-35, 66-52 Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com





