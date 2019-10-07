Ramirez sees boxers boosting PH campaign in SEA Games

DAVAO CITY — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez is banking on the boxing team to lead the Philippines’ campaign in the forthcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“Our boxers are always a source of gold medals in the Philippines’ SEA Games campaign. We are banking on our pugilists once again to help lift our bid in the 30th edition of the Games,” Ramirez said.

The PSC has always been supportive not only of our boxers but the rest of the national athletes. The agency did its best to provide them support for these Games and the next competitions they are scheduled to take part in,” he added.

The Philippines’ SEA Games boxing team will be headed by World Champion and two-time SEA Games gold medalist Eumir Felix Marcial (middleweight, 75 kg) and John Tupas-Marvin (light heavyweight, 81 kg).

Marcial claimed the second ranking in the world at the Championships held in Ekaterinburg, Russia in mid-September while Tupas-Marvin will be shooting for his second straight SEA Games gold.

Also in the lineup are Carlo Paalam (light flyweight, 49 kg), Rogen Ladon (flyweight, 52 kg), Ian Clark Bautista (bantamweight, 56 kg), Charly Suarez (lightweight, 60 kg), James Palicte (light welterweight, 64 kg) and Joel Bacho (welterweight, 69 kg).

In the distaff side will be Josie Gabuco (light flyweight, 48 kg), Irish Magno (flyweight, 48 kg), Aira Villegas (bantamweight, 54 kg), Nesthy Petecio (featherweight, 57 kg) and Risa Pasuit (lightweight, 60 kg).

The members will embark on a final training camp in the first week of November in Australia. The SEA Games boxing competitions will begin Dec. 4 at the Philippine International Convention Center Forum in Manila.

The Philippines won 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals as a runner-up to Thailand (2-3-1) during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. Lito Delos Reyes / PNA – northboundasia.com





