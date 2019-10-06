Pangasinan town to construct tomb building

ASINGAN, Pangasinan — The municipal government here is set to construct a two-story condominium-type tomb building worth PHP4 million, to address the shortage of cemetery lots.

Mayor Carlos Lopez Jr., in an interview Thursday, said the one-hectare Asingan Municipal Cemetery is near full capacity.

“Pati po yung private na sementeryo dito marami na ring laman (Even the private memorial parks here are almost already full, as well,” Lopez said.

With the growing concern for the diminishing number of available lots, the local government unit decided to search for available lots but this effort did not yield positive results.

Lopez said this prompted them to come up with a building structure proposal that could house more than 300 cadavers in a stacked format (apartment-type), to maximize the remaining space in the cemetery.

The proposed building design will include comfort rooms and a viewing chapel at the ground floor. The chapel will also be equipped with amenities. The second floor, on the other hand, will house all tombs.

“Manggagaling sa pondo ng munisipyo yung PHP4 million na budget na inilaan natin para sa pagpapatayo (The PHP4 million funding for its construction will come from the town’s budget),” Lopez said.

Construction will begin as soon as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan confirms this in their session.

Lopez estimated that construction would take four to five months.

The building, he said, maybe used right away as soon as construction has been completed, and amenities are in place. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com