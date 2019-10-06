Hunt on for killers of cassava firm worker in Maguindanao

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao — Police personnel here have launched a manhunt against armed men aboard a sports utility vehicle (SUV) who shot dead the chief mechanic of a cassava firm here Saturday.

Lt. Col. Arnold Santiago, Maguindanao police director, said the suspects were on board a Ford pickup when they opened fire on Rocelito Balboa, 50, chief mechanic of the Sultan Kudarat-based Lamsan Trading Corporation at 6 a.m.

Maj. Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police office chief, said Balboa, who hails from Barangay Bager, Libungan, North Cotabato, was driving his motorbike on his way to work when he was ambushed along the national highway in Kilometer 17, Barangay Pigcalagan here.

Asdani, quoting witnesses, said the vehicle that the suspects used bore no license plate.

Balboa sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Police found empty shells for .45-caliber pistol and 9mm pistol at the scene.

Asdani said police are still clueless about the identities of the suspects but it is following up a “good lead.” Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com





