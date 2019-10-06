7 dead in MILF, BIFF clashes in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A total of seven members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) national guard were killed in clashes with Islamic State-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao on Friday and Saturday dawn, the military said.

Lt. Col. Ernesto Gener, commander of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion, said the first firefight erupted early Friday morning in Sitio Tinulasan, Barangay Dasawao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha between MILF national guard and the BIFF, led by Dawlah Islamiya-ally Salahudin Hassan.

But Abu Misry Mama, speaking for the BIFF, said eight MILF members were killed in a clash ignited by the MILF.

Lt. Col. Arnold Santiago, Maguindanao police director, said the remains of the slain MILF fighters were already claimed and buried by their relatives on Friday afternoon.

He named the slain MILF members as Laguiali Ali, Poangan Ganda, Kho Mamaluba, Jeomar Salansamen, Mads Maitem, Tongan Tot and Datumaniot Musbil.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division commander, said the MILF national guard and the BIFF under Hassan have a long-standing feud.

He said there was no joint Army-MILF operation against the BIFF but the Army is ready to assist should the MILF send a request.

Sporadic exchange of mortars continued until Saturday, military officials said. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com





