PNP ready to face probe into 2 generals ‘playing with drugs’

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to face any inquiry into the issue involving the two active generals who, according to President Rodrigo Duterte, are “still playing” with illegal drugs.

“Nakahanda ang PNP na humarap sa anumang posibleng pagdinig o imbestigasyon na gagawin upang bigyan ng linaw ang ulat na may dalawa pang heneral ang nananatiling may kaugnayan sa iligal na droga (The PNP is ready to face any possible investigation to clarify the report that there are still two generals involved in illegal drugs),” PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that aside from the Senate investigation, the PNP has not received any information about the two drugs-linked active generals.

During the plenary session of the Valdai forum in Sochi, Russia, Duterte said at least two generals are involved in illegal drug trade.

“And right now, even as I fly here and go back, there are about again two generals who are still playing with drugs. And I said, ‘Well, I told you do not destroy my country because it is being flooded with drugs,” Duterte said.

Banac, meanwhile, said PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde still enjoys the trust of the President despite allegations that Albayalde protected “ninja cops” or police officers who recycle confiscated illegal drugs.

He called on the public to support and understand the PNP as he assured them that the organization will remain devoted to its mandate as protector of the people.







“Tinitiyak natin sa publiko na ang PNP ay mananatiling tapat, propesyonal at disiplinado, at patuloy ang maigting na kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, iligal na droga, gayundin ang internal cleansing (We assure the public that the PNP will remain honest, professional and discipline and will continue our campaign against criminality, illegal drugs as well as continue our internal cleansing),” Banac said.

During last week’s Senate inquiry, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino confirmed that Albayalde had asked him not to implement the dismissal order against 13 Pampanga policemen involved in an irregular anti-drug operation in 2013.

Albayalde, who was Pampanga provincial police chief at the time of the anti-drug raid, was relieved from his post due to command responsibility. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





