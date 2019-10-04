39 flights delayed as NAIA ramp stops for over an hour

MANILA — Ramp movement at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) stopped for more than an hour on Friday afternoon due to the red lightning alert.

This resulted to the delay of at least 39 international and domestic flights, according to records of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

MIAA issued the red lightning alert from 1:23 p.m. to 2:41 p.m. During this period, the ramp movement for both aircraft and ramp personnel was temporarily suspended.

It is a safety measure to prevent any untoward incident from happening when lightning is prevalent in the immediate area and may endanger passengers, personnel, and flight operations.

Just last Wednesday, 39 flights were also delayed due to the red lightning alert issued in the afternoon. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





