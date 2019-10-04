Ex-RPA-ABB leader gunned down in NegOcc

BACOLOD CITY — A former leader of the Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPA-ABB) was shot to death by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Friday morning.

Police identified the fatality as Jicky Casipe, 44, a resident of Barangay Dos Hermanas of the northern Negros city.

Just before 8 a.m., Casipe, who was driving a motorcycle, was tailed by four men on board two motorcycles on his way to Talisay proper.

When he reached the provincial road in Barangay Efigenio Lizares, Casipe was shot thrice, based on the number of bullet shells found by investigators. The victim’s body was found lying near his motorcycle that fell beside a sugarcane field.

A report of Talisay City Police Station stated the victim’s brother informed the investigator that Casipe had been receiving death threats from the New People’s Army (NPA) for the past five months.

Two persons would usually act as his bodyguards, but he was alone during the incident.

His brother said that Casipe was a rebel returnee after being a leader of the RPA-ABB, a breakaway group of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s (CPP-NPA).

He was reportedly among those who attended the decommissioning and ceremonial disposition of 337 firearms, ammunition and explosives of the RPA-ABB Tabara-Paduano Group (TPG) combatants held last September 19 at Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz.

The TPG of RPA-ABB and its political wing Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas (RPM-P) is finalizing the closure of its peace agreement with the national government.

The RPM-P/RPA-ABB TPG took on the name Kapatiran para sa Progresibong Panlipunan Inc. as part of its institutional transformation. Nanette Guadalquiver / PNA – northboundasia.com





