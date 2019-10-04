Taiwan condoles with kin of Pinoys killed in bridge collapse

MANILA — Taiwan on Thursday expressed its sympathies to the families of three Filipino fishermen who died after a 21-year old bridge in Yilan County caved in on Tuesday.

According to reports, Nanfangao bridge’s collapse resulted in the death of six foreigners from the Philippines and Indonesia while another 12 people were injured.

Three Filipinos were among the casualties, with the last missing body retrieved on Thursday.

“The Taiwan Government has informed Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) of the said accident and conveyed its deepest sympathy to all the Filipinos affected,” the Taipei Economic Cultural Office in Manila said in a statement.

At present, TECO is working closely with MECO in Taipei “to provide necessary information and assistance to all the related parties.”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families of Overseas Filipino Workers and may their heart and soul find peace and comfort," it said.






