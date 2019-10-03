2 Pinoys dead in Palau truck accident

MANILA — Two Filipino nationals died after they figured in an accident involving a flatbed truck that lost control and fell into the sea in Palau on September 29, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Thursday.

Citing the Philippine Consulate General in Agana, which has jurisdiction over Palau Islands, the DFA said the foreign post is “working closely with Palau authorities to effect the immediate shipment of the remains of the victims”.

At present, the Consulate General is trying to obtain additional details on the accident amid the ongoing investigation by local authorities.

Based on the initial probe, Palau authorities “do not believe there was foul play involved during the accident,” the DFA said.

The Filipinos’ employers have agreed to shoulder the cost of shipping the remains back to Manila. For their part, the Consulate stands ready to assist the survivor as needed, said the DFA.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences to the families of the victims,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com