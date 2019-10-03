Malaysia hands over SEAG flame to PH

KUALA LUMPUR — After the acclaimed success of the 2017 South East Asian Games, Malaysia formally handed over the SEAG flame to the Philippines on Wednesday (Oct. 2) in a ceremony held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, the same venue where the 29th edition’s cauldron was also lighted.

Olympic Council of Malaysia President Norza Zakaria presented the flame in a ceremonial lighting of the lantern to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), which was represented by one of its board members, Cynthia Carrion, the chairman of the POC women in sports committee.

Philippine Athletes Commission President Nikko Huelgas, Philippine South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) Chief Operating Officer Ramon Suzara, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Dr. Celia Kiram, and Malaysian Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman witnessed the important ceremony.

“As we receive the flame from Malaysia, we also receive the responsibilities that comes with hosting the flame in our country,” Kiram said.

From Kuala Lumpur, the lantern carrying the flame will be brought to the Philippines, kicking off the torch run activities to be held in various parts of the country, namely in Davao City, Cebu City and Clark.

It will also be presented to the House of Representatives, the Senate and Malacañan Palace.

“Malaysia hosted one of the best SEAG editions, and we will do our best and try to be at par with them in hosting these Games,” Kiram said.

“This flame symbolizes the spirit of the SEA Games and this handover signifies an exchange of ideas, goodwill and genuine friendship,” Suzara, for his part, commented.

Malaysian hosting mascot Rimau will likewise meet Pami, the official mascot of the 30th South East Asian Games, during the ceremony.

Filipino boxer Ian Clark Bautista and taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez also joined the Philippine delegation which arrived from Manila, including Capas, Tarlac Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan. New Clark City, the hub of the Games, is located in Capas, Tarlac.

Eleven nations namely: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam, will see action on Nov. 30-Dec. 11 in the Games’ 56 sports spread out over four main venue clusters in Clark, Subic, Manila and Tagaytay.

